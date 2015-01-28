ATHENS Jan 28 The new Greek government of leftwing Syriza will freeze plans to privatise the country's dominant power utility PPC, its energy minister said on Wednesday.

"We will halt immediately any privatisation of PPC," Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis told Greek television.

The previous government had passed legislation last year to spin-off part of PPC and privatise it as part of its efforts to liberalise its energy market. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)