ATHENS Jan 30 Greece's new leftwing government
has asked the heads of the state privatisation agency to resign
after halting state asset sales agreed under the international
bailout programme, the agency's chief executive Paschalis
Bouchoris said on Friday.
He said both he and Emmanuel Kondylis, chairman of the
Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), had been told
to leave by Deputy Finance Minister Nadia Valavani, the minister
responsible for overseeing state revenues.
"We were asked to resign immediately," Bouchoris told
Reuters. "She explained to us that the privatisation programme
will be ended and so there was no reason for the agency to
continue in its current form," he said.
The government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has already
halted a string of major asset sales which had been planned as
part of debt-cutting efforts agreed with its creditors in the
European Union and International Monetary Fund.
Privatisation had been meant to raise billions for Greece's
depleted state coffers but proceeds have been disappointing so
far, amounting to no more than around 3 billion euros, a
fraction of an initially targeted 22 billion euros.
Kondylis, appointed by the previous government of former
centre-right Prime Minister Antonis Samaras in July last year,
was the fifth head of the HRADF since the agency was launched
under Greece's first bailout accord in 2010.
The privatisation programme has aroused strong opposition in
Greece where many saw it as a sell-off of national assets that
would enrich foreign investors while costing thousands of jobs.
Days before last Sunday's election, officials of Tsipras'
Syriza party said the privatisation agency would be scrapped
altogether once they assumed power.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos)