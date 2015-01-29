ATHENS Jan 29 Greece's tourism minister
promised on Thursday Athens had no plans to curb all-inclusive
resorts on its sun-drenched islands, after suggestions new Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras had declared war on the popular
packages.
"We don't agree with establishing an 'all-inclusive' resort
model, which to a great degree cuts off tourism from local
economies," Tsipras said in early December.
But his new tourism minister denied Athens intended to make
that its mission.
"There won't be any action against all-inclusive holidays,"
Elena Kountoura, from the right-wing Independent Greeks party in
Tsipras's coalition, told reporters.
"On the contrary, further upgrading the quality of these
packages will boost and extend benefits in local markets and
communities."
All-inclusive deals that limit added food and bar expenses
for vacationers are especially popular among the millions of
foreigners who flock to Greece's islands each year. Tourism
employs one in five Greeks and accounts for a fifth of the
economy.
Some in the industry, including the head of Greece's tourism
association Andreas Andreadis, have proposed more flexible
models which could tie local restaurants and bars into the
package to spread the benefits.
Tsipras's anti-austerity government has sent shudders
through financial markets, appearing to take a collision course
with European partners who say they will not renegotiate the aid
package provided to help Greece pay its huge debts.
"Mrs. Kountoura comes from the Independent Greeks party
whose programme is very tourism-friendly," Andreadis told
Reuters, noting the party had sought a cut in value-added tax
for the industry.
"Syriza's strategy is also in favour of low tax rates to
encourage investment."
The only issue vexing the industry was the move to put asset
sales on hold since some of them, such as airports and port
services, stood to boost the tourist industry, he said. "Apart
from the issue of privatisations, we are not worried," he said.
Tsipras's left-wing Syriza party favours boosting domestic
tourism, extending the tourist season andl examining whether
Greece should set up a state ferry line or re-establish its
national airline.
"We don't want to continue the current model of intensive
tourism exploitation, which is already presenting signs of
financial fatigue," Tsipras said last month.
(Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by Andrew Roche)