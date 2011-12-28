ATHENS Dec 28 Greece will spend 350 million euros ($457.31 million) on building a monorail system and expanding docking capacity for cruise ships at its biggest port in Piraeus, aiming to double tourism traffic by 2016, a minister said on Wednesday.

Tourism is a major staple for Greece's debt-saddled economy and the government is keen to boost it to help the country recover from a four-year recession.

China's largest state-owned shipping firm COSCO has already made a major investment in Piraeus port, which is among assets the Greek government is considering privatising to raise funds to pay down public debt.

The state owns 74 percent of Piraeus Port.

"We want to double the number of cruise passengers flowing through Piraeus from 2.5 million currently to 5 million by 2016. This is our strategic target for Piraeus, the country's top port must remain the top in the Mediterranean," Development Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis told reporters.

The investment, budgeted at 230 million euros, will enable the port to handle six more, new-generation cruise ships, bringing its total cruiser docking capcity to 17.

An elevated monorail transport system -- budgeted at 120 million euros -- will help improve service and cut port traffic congestion.

The minister said both projects are ready to be tendered and will be funded by EU subsidies. Completion is seen in 2014-15. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)