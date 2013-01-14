* Cosco mulls investing 1 bln euros in OLP-paper
* Cosco interested in 60 pct stake - paper
* FinMin says group has "expressed interest"
(Adds finance minister quote)
ATHENS, Jan 14 Chinese shipping group Cosco
is considering investing one billion euros ($1.34
billion) in Greece's largest port at Piraeus (OLP),
which is on the government's privatisations agenda, financial
daily Imerisia said on Monday.
"The Chinese group would be interested in acquiring a 60
percent stake in OLP," the paper said without citing sources.
It said Cosco is planning to make the investment proposal
after Athens decides what procedures it will follow on the
privatisation of its two largest ports -- Piraeus and
Thessaloniki Port.
Speaking on state television late on Monday, Finance
Minister Yannis Stournaras said Cosco had "shown an interest" in
expanding its investment in Piraeus. He did not give details.
After securing the unlocking of bailout funding from its
international lenders, Athens is turning its focus on
investments to jump start the country's slumping economy, which
is in its sixth straight year of recession.
Cosco has already made a major investment in Piraeus port,
which is 74 percent state-owned.
"We are not aware of such information," an OLP official who
declined to be named told Reuters.
Officials at Greek privatisation agency TAIPED were not
available for comment.
In 2011, more than 20 million passengers and 1.7 million
containers passed through Piraeus, the country's busiest port
and a gateway to Eastern Europe, according to the Piraeus Port
Authority (OLP).
($1 = 0.7482 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou; Editing
by Marguerita Choy)