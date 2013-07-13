ATHENS, July 13 Greece's bank rescue fund has
picked Eurobank to buy New Hellenic Postbank as part
of consolidation in the sector and to meet a condition for the
country's next tranche of bailout aid, a banker close to the
deal told Reuters on Saturday.
Athens has agreed with its euro zone and International
Monetary Fund backers that it will sell New Hellenic Postbank
(TT) and Proton Bank by July 15, a condition for the release of
more funds from the 240 billion-euro bailout keeping the country
afloat.
An official announcement is expected later on Saturday.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Patrick Graham)