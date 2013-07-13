ATHENS, July 13 Greece's bank rescue fund
confirmed on Saturday it had chosen Eurobank to buy
New Hellenic Postbank as part of consolidation in the sector
asked for under the country's international bailout.
Athens has agreed with its euro zone and International
Monetary Fund backers to sell Postbank (TT) and Proton Bank by
July 15, a condition for the release of more funds from the 240
billion-euro rescue keeping the country afloat.
"Eurobank is the preferred buyer for New Hellenic Postbank,"
the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) said, adding that a
binding agreement with Eurobank would be signed on Monday, July
15.
A senior banker close to the deal had told Reuters earlier
in the day Eurobank had been chosen.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)