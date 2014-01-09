* Businessman, former bank chairman deny wrongdoing
* Some 25 people charged over bad loans at state bank
* Bank wound down after being hammered in debt crisis
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Jan 9 A Greek businessman and two former
Hellenic Postbank executives have been arrested on charges of
money laundering and fraud against the state, court and police
officials said on Thursday.
Greek prosecutors are looking into a series of loans which
the state bank issued from 2007-2012 and which resulted into 500
million euros of losses for the bank.
Hellenic Postbank, also called TT, was wound down last year
after being hammered in Greece's debt crisis, with its healthy
assets sold to Greek lender Eurobank.
A total of 25 people have been charged over the bad loans at
Hellenic Postbank, court officials said, including Greek
businessman Lavrentis Lavrentiadis, who is already in custody
pending trial over another banking case in which he denies
wrongdoing.
Greek businessman Dimitris Kontominas, 75, who owns a Greek
TV channel, was arrested on Wednesday while in hospital, the
court and police officials said on condition of anonymity. It
was not immediately clear why he was hospitalised.
Police have yet to formally comment other than to say three
people have been arrested.
Kontominas has denied any wrongdoing and was expected to
appear before a judge on Tuesday to respond to the charges.
"There is not even a trace of illegality in my business
activity," Kontominas said, according to state agency ANA.
Two former TT executives were also arrested on Wednesday and
were expected to appear before a prosecutor on Thursday.
Prosecutors have also issued arrest warrants for four others,
including TT's former chairman Angelos Filippidis.
Filippidis told Greek Skai radio that he was on a business
trip that he would cut short to appear before the prosecutor in
Athens. He has denied the accusations.
"I'll explain each and every loan," he said. "All of the
loans ... were issued correctly and if I could turn back time, I
would issue them again."
Greece's financial crisis has triggered public anger against
a political and business elite widely viewed as privileged and
corrupt, prompting prosecutors to step up corruption
investigations.
Authorities wound down TT in January 2013, after efforts to
sell it failed. Greece's bank rescue fund HFSF pumped about 4.5
billion euros into the bank, stripped it of it bad loans and
sold the entity to Eurobank in July as part of a wave
of consolidation in the country's battered banking sector.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)