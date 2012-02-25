* Cheap potatoes initiative draws hundreds in Greek town
* Other towns hope to emulate initiative
* Prices not falling as fast as they should
By Harry Papachristou
KATERINI, Greece, Feb 25 Struggling to
cope with austerity, hundreds of Greeks in the town of Katerini
at the foot of Mount Olympus have turned to a cheap way to do
groceries: ordering potatoes on the Internet and picking them up
in a parking lot.
As dawn broke on a cloudless Saturday, buyers patiently
gathered to buy directly from growers at less than half the
supermarket shelf price - the unemployed who struggle to make
ends meet, the retirees whose pensions have been cut by the
cost-saving measures and even well-heeled lawyers and women in
fur.
The idea to cut out profiteering middlemen, started by a
local activist group in Katerini, northern Greece, has led
several other towns to seek advice on emulating the action.
"Every penny counts," said Kyriaki Kotropoulou, a 41-year
old jobless mother of three, as she stood in line to pick up
five bags of potatoes, each containing 10 kg (22 pounds) of the
produce at 25 euro cents ($0.34) apiece.
Kotropoulou was a temporary worker at the local municipality
but her contract was recently terminated as part of spending
cuts demanded by Greece's euro zone partners who approved a 130
billion euro bailout this week.
"We no longer buy any new clothes, we no longer go out for
coffee or dinner. Day in, day out, my only concern is how to
feed my children and my family," she said.
SELLING 24 TONS IN 12 HOURS
Katerini, a once prosperous town and local hub for
agriculture, transport and tourism, has been hit by the crisis
as hard as any other in debt-laden Greece. Streets are full of
shuttered shops. Pawnshops offering to buy jewelry are
mushrooming. Just like everywhere else in the nation,
unemployment has climbed to record levels.
The Pieria Volunteer Action Team, a group of local
activists, decided to use the Internet to help people get cheap
food. They first contacted a potato grower in northern Greece
with surplus stock and a license to sell directly to customers.
Then they invited members and friends to place their orders
on the Internet. "Within 12 hours, 530 people ordered 24 tons of
potatoes. We had to stop taking orders," said Elias Tsolakides,
a 54-year old member of the group.
Saturday morning marked the first time the buyers gathered
under the initiative.
Most came in their cars, a few filled their bicycle baskets,
behind them the snow-capped summits of Mount Olympus where Zeus,
king of the Gods, sat on his throne according to ancient Greek
mythology.
Some of the clients, like doctors and other well-off buyers,
came not because they were starving but because they wanted to
make a statement against what they said was the failure of
authorities to crack down on price fixers.
"This is a symbolic move - everybody's income is falling but
prices just don't," said Constantine Parastatides, a pensioned
engineer.
According to the EU and the IMF, oligopolies, transport
bottlenecks, rigid market rules and inefficient policing are key
reasons why prices in Greece are not falling as fast as they
should to help restore the country's competitiveness.
Under Greece's bailout plan, prices will be more tightly
monitored and the competition authority given more teeth.
"There is shameless profiteering in the market. Market
police, competition watchdogs, the authorities - nothing works,"
said Vassilis Anagnostopoulos, a 38-year-old firefighter whose
wages have been cut 40 percent.
As soon as the Katerini initiative gathered pace, local
supermarkets slashed their potato prices by half - to as low as
34 cents per kg, residents said. And now another 10 towns hope
to follow suit.
The initiative also makes sense for Greek farmers. Normally
squeezed by wholesalers, supermarkets and cheap potato imports
from Egypt, potato grower Lefteris Kesopoulos found himself
doing good business at the parking lot on Saturday.
"I've made a bigger profit and I got my money in cash - not
in funny checks from some wholesaler that might bounce," the
40-year-old said behind the makeshift desk in front of his
truck, from where he was busy signing receipts for customers.
"I will definitely do it again".
($1 = 0.7428 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)