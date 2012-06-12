ATHENS, June 12 Greek court officials plan to release 40 million euros ($50 million) in emergency funds to provide liquidity to the country's cash-strapped energy system and help avert a looming power crisis, a court official said on Tuesday.

The funds, belonging to Greek energy suppliers that went out of business earlier this year, had been frozen as part of a judicial investigation.

"Part of the money will be used to pay electricity producers... because there is a risk of electricity disruptions in the coming days," a court official who declined to be named told Reuters. ($1 = 0.7993 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)