* Average of 9.2 pct, breakdown not given for homes vs firms

* Dominant power utility PPC had asked for 17 pct increase (adds ministry statement, details)

ATHENS Dec 29 Greece raised electricity prices by 9.2 percent, the energy ministry said on Thursday, less than state-controlled utility PPC wanted to shore up its finances but still a burden for a populace already hit by austerity.

The debt-laden country must increase its regulated power prices to reflect the true cost of energy generation under the terms of an EU/IMF bailout.

The changes will be applied on Jan. 1, a government official told reporters on condition of anonymity before the ministry put out a statement.

PPC, which supplies about 90 percent of the country's retail power market, is trying to cope with rising fuel costs and falling demand in the recession-struck economy. It is also cutting an ambitious investment plan of about 10 billion euros ($13 billion).

The increase granted is much less than the 17 percent requested by the company and the 12.7 percent the country's energy regulator had recommended. The last time that PPC was allowed to raise prices was July 2008.

PPC currently charges more to corporate clients to subsidise low prices for households. It produces about half its electricity from burning cheap coal, which will become more expensive from 2013.

The 9.2 percent figure is an average of increases for companies and households, according to the ministry statement, which did not provide the figures for each category.

The company reported last month its first quarterly loss in almost two years and expects to remain in the red in the fourth quarter.

Standard & Poor's cut PPC's credit rating deeper into junk territory on Dec. 22, to 'CCC' from 'B-', partly on concerns that it might not be able to roll over about 1.2 billion euros in maturing bank loans next year.

But austerity-hurt Greeks will struggle to pay more for electricity. Their government has already imposed a raft of new taxes on electricity bills as it struggles to raise cash and avoid default. ($1 = 0.7724 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou, editing by Jane Baird)