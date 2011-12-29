* Average of 9.2 pct, breakdown not given for homes vs firms
* Dominant power utility PPC had asked for 17 pct increase
(adds ministry statement, details)
ATHENS Dec 29 Greece raised electricity
prices by 9.2 percent, the energy ministry said on Thursday,
less than state-controlled utility PPC wanted to shore
up its finances but still a burden for a populace already hit by
austerity.
The debt-laden country must increase its regulated power
prices to reflect the true cost of energy generation under the
terms of an EU/IMF bailout.
The changes will be applied on Jan. 1, a government official
told reporters on condition of anonymity before the ministry put
out a statement.
PPC, which supplies about 90 percent of the country's retail
power market, is trying to cope with rising fuel costs and
falling demand in the recession-struck economy. It is also
cutting an ambitious investment plan of about 10 billion euros
($13 billion).
The increase granted is much less than the 17 percent
requested by the company and the 12.7 percent the country's
energy regulator had recommended. The last time that PPC was
allowed to raise prices was July 2008.
PPC currently charges more to corporate clients to subsidise
low prices for households. It produces about half its
electricity from burning cheap coal, which will become more
expensive from 2013.
The 9.2 percent figure is an average of increases for
companies and households, according to the ministry statement,
which did not provide the figures for each category.
The company reported last month its first quarterly loss in
almost two years and expects to remain in the red in the fourth
quarter.
Standard & Poor's cut PPC's credit rating deeper into junk
territory on Dec. 22, to 'CCC' from 'B-', partly on concerns
that it might not be able to roll over about 1.2 billion euros
in maturing bank loans next year.
But austerity-hurt Greeks will struggle to pay more for
electricity. Their government has already imposed a raft of new
taxes on electricity bills as it struggles to raise cash and
avoid default.
($1 = 0.7724 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, editing by Jane Baird)