ATHENS, Sept 8 Greece's dominant power utility Public Power Corp. (PPC) warned on Thursday it could be hurt by electricity auctions Athens plans to open up the country's power market if pricing is too low.

PPC, 51 percent owned by the state, controls about 60 percent of the wholesale electricity market and about 90 percent of the retail market.

But under an international bailout signed by Greece last year, the third since 2010, Athens agreed to introduce electricity auctions this month, aiming to lower PPC's share in the retail and wholesale market by 50 percentage points by 2020.

This would see electricity capacity sold at auction to retailers, which would then sell it to their own clients.

PPC warned that the power auctions should not be priced much lower than the current average wholesale price for power purchases, otherwise, it would cause "excessive production losses" for the company.

It also said that it would amount to cross subsidies to alternative power producers with evident implications for free competition, an issue which EU Competition authorities should assess regarding compatibility with the European law.

PPC said that it has briefed EU Commission energy officials in separate meetings in July and August and that contacts with the relevant EU authorities will continue.

PPC said a more efficient way to boost competition was for the company to spin off its retail business by setting up smaller companies with other providers. PPC originally announced such a plan in June.

Greece had planned to launch power auctions this month, but a Greek energy ministry official told Reuters a delay meant the first auction would now take place in the last quarter. (Editing by Alexander Smith)