ATHENS Oct 11 Greek power utility PPC
has extended a deadline for binding bids for a 24 percent stake
in grid operator ADMIE to Oct. 19 from Oct. 12, it said on
Tuesday.
France's RTE International, State Grid International
Development from China and Italy's Terna have been shortlisted
by PPC, which owns the network.
PPC said it pushed back the deadline to give prospective
buyers more time.
Under Greece's bailout agreement struck in 2015, PPC, which
is 51 percent state-owned, must either sell a minority stake in
ADMIE or fully privatise the grid by next year.
Under a timetable approved by parliament, a preferred bidder
for ADMIE has to be chosen by Oct. 31 and the deal is expected
to be concluded in the first three months of 2017.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)