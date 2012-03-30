* Greece's PPC posts record 240 million euro loss in quarter

* Shares drop 3.2 percent

* Company expects higher sales, lower wage costs this year (Adds share, analyst comment)

ATHENS, March 30 Greece's biggest electricity producer PPC on Friday reported a record loss for the fourth quarter, due to higher fuel costs and bad-debt provisions related to the country's economic crisis.

The state-controlled company hiked provisions to cope with possible non-payment by austerity-hit customers, and took a writedown on its investment portfolio.

That pushed the group to a net loss of 240 million euros ($318.65 million) in the last three months of the year, compared with a profit of 37.4 million euros in the same period a year earlier. Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a fourth quarter loss of 191.2 million euros.

Full-year 2011 sales fell 5.1 percent to 5.51 billion euros, as a result of competition and stagnant power demand in the country's worst recession since World War II.

Adding to its woes, higher energy prices increased PPC's costs to buy natural gas and oil, which it burns to produce a large part of its energy.

The company said it expected to do better this year, helped by a 9.2 percent increase in its regulated power prices and by public sector wage cuts made possible under Greece's European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout.

"In 2012, we expect a positive impact on financial results, both from the increase in electricity tariffs, wage cost cuts and further savings initiatives," the company's Chief Executive Arthouros Zervos said in a statement.

PPC has said earlier this month it expected sales to rise to 6.2 billion euros this year.

But analysts warned that PPC, slated for privatisation as part of the country's bailout, needs further electricity price increases to balance its books -- a political taboo in austerity-hit Greece.

"PPC needs another double-digit electricity tariff increase," said Sofia Savvantidou, an analyst at Citibank.

For the full year, PPC posted a net loss of 148.9 million euros, more than the average forecast of 100.4 million euros according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said it would not pay a dividend this year. Its share price was down 3.5 percent at 09:50 GMT in Athens, underperforming a 0.5 percent fall in the benchmark Athens share index.

Weighed down by regulatory uncertainty and a tax onslaught by Greece's cash-strapped government, PPC shares have fallen 10 percent so far this year, compared with an 11 percent rise in the Athens general index. ($1 = 0.7532 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Jane Merriman)