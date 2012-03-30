* Greece's PPC posts record 240 million euro loss in quarter
* Shares drop 3.2 percent
* Company expects higher sales, lower wage costs this year
(Adds share, analyst comment)
ATHENS, March 30 Greece's biggest electricity
producer PPC on Friday reported a record loss for the
fourth quarter, due to higher fuel costs and bad-debt provisions
related to the country's economic crisis.
The state-controlled company hiked provisions to cope with
possible non-payment by austerity-hit customers, and took a
writedown on its investment portfolio.
That pushed the group to a net loss of 240 million euros
($318.65 million) in the last three months of the year, compared
with a profit of 37.4 million euros in the same period a year
earlier. Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a fourth
quarter loss of 191.2 million euros.
Full-year 2011 sales fell 5.1 percent to 5.51 billion euros,
as a result of competition and stagnant power demand in the
country's worst recession since World War II.
Adding to its woes, higher energy prices increased PPC's
costs to buy natural gas and oil, which it burns to produce a
large part of its energy.
The company said it expected to do better this year, helped
by a 9.2 percent increase in its regulated power prices and by
public sector wage cuts made possible under Greece's European
Union/International Monetary Fund bailout.
"In 2012, we expect a positive impact on financial results,
both from the increase in electricity tariffs, wage cost cuts
and further savings initiatives," the company's Chief Executive
Arthouros Zervos said in a statement.
PPC has said earlier this month it expected sales to rise to
6.2 billion euros this year.
But analysts warned that PPC, slated for privatisation as
part of the country's bailout, needs further electricity price
increases to balance its books -- a political taboo in
austerity-hit Greece.
"PPC needs another double-digit electricity tariff
increase," said Sofia Savvantidou, an analyst at Citibank.
For the full year, PPC posted a net loss of 148.9 million
euros, more than the average forecast of 100.4 million euros
according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company said it would not pay a dividend this year. Its
share price was down 3.5 percent at 09:50 GMT in Athens,
underperforming a 0.5 percent fall in the benchmark Athens share
index.
Weighed down by regulatory uncertainty and a tax onslaught
by Greece's cash-strapped government, PPC shares have fallen 10
percent so far this year, compared with an 11 percent rise in
the Athens general index.
($1 = 0.7532 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters and Jane Merriman)