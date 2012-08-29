US STOCKS-Wall St slips as UK vote, Comey testimony awaited
* Dow down 0.12 pct, S&P off 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
ATHENS, Aug 29 Greek producer price inflation in July, released by the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) on Wednesday: ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES (in pct) JULY JUNE MAY APRIL PPI y/y +3.8 +2.9 +5.0 +5.1 PPI m/m +2.0 -1.9 -1.4 -0.2 12-month average PPI (12 months to July y/y) +6.2 +6.6 +6.9 +7.1 -------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT
* Dow down 0.12 pct, S&P off 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
DETROIT, June 6 General Motors Co shareholders on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected proposals by hedge fund Greenlight Capital to restructure the company's stock and reshape its board, backing Chief Executive Mary Barra's efforts to rev up the company's stalled share price.