BRIEF-Jones Energy Inc says borrowing base has been reaffirmed at $425 million
* Jones Energy Inc . Announces results of borrowing base redetermination and participation in upcoming investor conferences
ATHENS, Sept 28 Data on Greek producer price inflation in August, released by the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) on Friday: **********************************************************
KEY FIGURES (in pct) AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY
PPI y/y +6.5 +9.1 +6.6 +7.3
PPI m/m +1.7 +1.1 +0.2 -1.3
12-month average PPI
(12 months to June y/y) +6.1 +7.1 +6.8 +6.8
------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
* Jones Energy Inc . Announces results of borrowing base redetermination and participation in upcoming investor conferences
* Nokia Corp files preliminary prospectus supplement with u.s. Sec for potential two-part notes offering - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: