ATHENS, July 12 Greece's bank rescue fund picked Eurobank to acquire small lender Proton on Friday as part of moves to further consolidate its banking system and meet one of the conditions for its next tranche of bailout funding.

Greece had agreed with its international lenders - the European Commission, the International Monetary Fund, and the European Central Bank - to sell Proton and New Hellenic Postbank (TT) by July 15.

Proton was split into "good" and "bad" parts in late 2011 after authorities deemed it unviable. The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), the rescue vehicle set up to recapitalise Greece's major lenders, fully owns its healthy part.

The HFSF also owns 93.6 percent of Eurobank, the country's fourth-largest lender, after recapitalising it with 5.84 billion euros last month. Rothschild was the fund's adviser on the sale.

The HFSF and Eurobank are expected to sign a binding agreement on Monday, July 15. Eurobank was the only bidder that made an offer compatible with the terms of the tender, the HFSF said without disclosing further details, naming it as preferred bidder in a statement.

Proton, with assets of about 1.3 billion euros and about one billion in deposits, runs a network of 28 branches. Based on its 2012 financial statement, it has negative equity of almost 200 million euros ($261.07 million). ($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)