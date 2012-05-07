ATHENS May 7 Greek President Karolos Papoulias will meet conservative party leader Antonis Samaras later on Monday to ask him to try and form a coalition government.

Papoulias will meet Samaras, whose party came first in an inconclusive election on Sunday, at 1200 GMT, a statement from the presidency said.

Papoulias will also meet outgoing Prime Minister Lucas Papademos at 1100 GMT.

Samaras faces a tough task forming a durable government as pro-bailout parties failed to get a majority of seats in the election.