ATHENS, April 7 Greece is close to concluding a
spin-off of its power grid operator ADMIE from state-controlled
power utility PPC, its energy ministry said on Friday.
The move, a key term of the country's international bailout,
will boost PPC's cash reserves by about 700 million euros
($744.03 million) in May, the ministry said in a statement.
Under the plan, PPC will sell a 24 percent stake in ADMIE to
China's State Grid for 320 million euros. Another 25 percent
stake will be transferred to the state and the rest to a new
entity which will be flotated.
The plan needs to be approved by the EU competition
regulator.
($1 = 0.9408 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)