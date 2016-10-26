(Adds background)
ATHENS Oct 26 Greece's power utility Public
Power Corp. (PPC) said on Wednesday that China's State
Grid was the highest bidder for a 24 percent stake in
the country's power grid operator ADMIE, offering 320 million
euros ($349 million).
State Grid and Italian power grid Terna jointly
with infrastructure fund F2i submitted binding bids for the
stake last week.
PPC fully owns ADMIE and under the terms of Greece's
international bailout the utility, which is 51 percent-owned by
the state, must either sell its stake in the grid or fully
privatise it by next year.
Under a timetable approved by parliament, a preferred bidder
for ADMIE has to be chosen by Oct. 31 and the deal is expected
to be concluded in the first three months of 2017.
PPC said its board would decide on the preferred bidder on
Oct. 31, while the final decision would be taken by a
shareholders meeting due on Nov. 24.
($1 = 0.9173 euros)
