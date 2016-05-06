ATHENS May 6 Greece is considering extending a
deadline for bids to build and operate a new airport on the
island of Crete, sources close to the tender process said on
Friday.
The government, which signed up to a third international
bailout last summer and wants to attract investment to help the
economy return to growth, had set a May 6 deadline for the
submission of binding bids to build the Kasteli airport.
"All interested parties have asked for an extension and the
ministry is looking into it," said an infrastructure ministry
official, declining to be named.
Greece is one of Europe's top tourist destinations and the
850 million euro ($970 million) Kasteli project would be its
fourth biggest airport in terms of traffic, replacing Crete's
outdated Heraklion airport, which is struggling to handle nearly
2.6 million tourists a year.
Greece has made several fruitless attempts to build the
facility since 2010 but its debt crisis scared investors away.
France's Vinci was expected to make a joint bid
with Greek contractor Ellaktor, as was Spain's ACS
with GEK-Terna, officials from the Greek
companies have told Reuters.
China State Construction Engineering and joint
venture partner Zurich Airport were also interested in the
project, according to a ministerial decision which extended a
previous February deadline.
