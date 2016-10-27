ATHENS Oct 27 Greece will conclude later on
Thursday the sale of a luxury seaside resort outside Athens to
Turkish-Arab fund Jermyn Street Real Estate Fund, sources told
Reuters.
Under a privatisation programme agreed with its
international lenders, Greece has agreed to sell a majority
stake in Astir Palace, which owns the resort, for 400
million euros.
Greece's second largest lender, National Bank,
which owns most of the shares, and the country's privatisation
agency (HRADF), will get the proceeds.
"he whole packages of Astir's shares will be tranferred
today," said an official with National Bank who requested
anonymity.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou)