ATHENS Dec 30 NCH Capital, a New-York based
investment fund, plans to spend about 100 million euros ($105
million) to build a luxury seaside holiday resort on the Greek
island of Corfu, it said on Friday, bringing foreign investment
into the cash-strapped country.
Under a privatisation scheme, part of a third international
bailout signed last year, Greece concluded on Thursday the lease
of a 108.3-acre plot, Kassiopi, to NCH Capital for 23 million
euros.
Greece's privatisation agency has said that NCH will pay the
country an additional 2.3 million euros if it achieves a
specific target but did not indicate the nature of the target.
Privatisations have been a key condition of Greece's three
international bailouts since 2010, but the scheme has so far
produced only 3.4 billion euros in revenue, against an original
target of 50 billion euros, because of political resistance,
bureaucracy and a heavily unionised public sector.
The Kassiopi project on Corfu, a popular destination for
British, German and Russian holidaymakers, was first tendered in
2012.
Greece is set to miss a 2.5 billion euro revenue target from
state asset sales this year and raise only 500 million euros. It
is aiming for proceeds of 2.6 billion euros next year.
NCH Capital manages about $3 billion of funds and has
extensive experience in international investments across Europe.
