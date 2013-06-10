ATHENS, June 10 Greece failed to attract any binding bids for natural gas firm DEPA, two Greek officials close to the sale said on Monday, meaning a key sale to meet the country's privatisation targets under its international bailout had floundered.

"Greece has received no binding bids for DEPA and one bid, from Azerbaijan's SOCAR, for (gas grid operator) DESFA," a senior official involved in the sale told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The deadline to submit binding bids expired at 1000 GTM. Russia's Gazprom had been the key contender to buy DEPA. Russia's Sintez and two other Greek contenders also dropped out of the race for DEPA or DESFA, sources told Reuters earlier on Monday before the deadline expired.