ATHENS Dec 21 Greece agreed on Saturday to sell
the operator of its natural gas grid operator to Azerbaijan's
state energy company, in a 400-million-euro deal that drives
forward the faltering Greek privatisation programme.
The Azeri company, SOCAR, was the only bidder for a 66
percent stake in Greece's DESFA, in a tender held in June. The
deal is expected to be completed after regulatory approvals late
next year.
SOCAR wants to use DESFA to increase its footprint in
southeast Europe, Chairman Rovnag Abdullayev said at a signing
ceremony in Athens. "This deal encourages us to further
strengthen our presence in the region", he said.
Greece is struggling to meet privatisation targets set by
the terms of international bailout. Its efforts have been hurt
by lack of investor interest, red tape at home and regulatory
obstacles from the European Union.
About 3.9 billion euros worth of privatisation deals have
been signed since Greece's bailout began three years ago,
raising about 2.6 billion euro in cash. It was supposed to have
raised about 22 billion euros by the end of 2013, under the
original terms of its bailout.
Greece plans to raise 3.56 billion from asset sales next
year. But its privatisation chief warned earlier this week that
it may not be able to sell natural gas retailer DEPA in 2014, as
planned, because of lack of investor interest and regulatory
obstacles raised by the European Union.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Larry King)