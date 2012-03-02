ROME, March 2 Greece invited bids on Friday for the management rights to the sprawling International Broadcasting Center (IBC) in Athens, as it pushes ahead with privatisation plans intended to raise 19 billion euros by 2015 to cut its debts.

The IBC, built for the 2004 Olympic Games, is one of the biggest single structure buildings in Greece with 73,000 square metres of shop and office area and 59,200 square metres of underground parking.

It has been used as a shopping mall since the Games and also includes some 21,600 square metres of vacant ground originally intended as an Olympic museum.

It is currently operated by shopping centre developer Lamda Development, which has a 40-year lease that expires in 2047.

Initial bids for the rights to exclusive use of the complex for 90 years are due by April 4, 2012, the Greek government's privatisation fund said in a statement.

The Athens government has been under heavy pressure to raise privatisation revenues as it fights to stave off bankruptcy and cut a public debt burden amounting to 160 percent of gross domestic product.

On Wednesday, it invited bids for state-owned natural gas company DEPA and its gas grid unit DESFA. (Reporting By James Mackenzie; Editing by Mark Potter)