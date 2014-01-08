* Greece under IMF, EU pressure to sell state assets
* Auditors' delay only temporary - agency official
ATHENS Jan 8 Greece's court of auditors has
blocked the sale of 28 state assets to two Athens-based
companies, the privatisation agency said on Wednesday, meaning
the country will miss its 1.3 billion euro target for selloffs
in 2013.
Selling state assets is a key condition of Greece's 240
billion euro rescue package. But the debt-laden nation has so
far faced a number of setbacks and has already lowered its 2013
privatisation proceeds target twice, mainly because it did not
receive any binding bids for natural gas firm DEPA.
An official from the HRADF privatisation agency, speaking on
condition of anonymity, said the court of auditors had raised a
series of "technical issues" on the sale of the 28 state assets
but added the matter was expected to be resolved soon.
HRADF said it would appeal against the decision to block the
deal, which Athens had expected to raise 261 million euros. The
delay means Greece raised 960 million euros last year from
privatisation proceeds, according to state budget figures.
Eurobank Properties and real estate company
Ethniki Pangaia were picked in October as the preferred bidders
for the deal, which Athens had initially intended to complete by
the end of 2013.
Both companies have recently attracted hundreds of millions
of euros of foreign investment, from Canadian investor Fairfax
Financial Holdings and private equity firm Invel Real
Estate respectively.
Athens has signed 3.8 billion euros worth of privatisation
deals since 2011, raising a total of 2.6 billion euros ($3.54
billion) in cash.
The asset sale programme demanded by its international
lenders, the European Union and International Monetary Fund,
suffered a big setback when the sale of DEPA floundered in June
after Russia's Gazprom, the world's top gas producer
and the frontrunner to buy it, withdrew at the final stage.
Greece plans to relaunch the tender for DEPA in 2014, but a
high-ranking official warned in December that Athens may not be
able to complete the sale due to a lack of investor interest and
regulatory obstacles raised by the European Union.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Harry Papachristou; Editing by
Gareth Jones)