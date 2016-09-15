ATHENS, Sept 15 Greece will launch a tender for
the long-term lease of a major toll road by the end of
September, a senior privatisation agency (HRADF) official said
on Thursday, to unlock the country's next tranche of bailout
loans.
Along with other reforms, Greece needs to sell rights to the
670 km Egnatia toll road for 35 years to pass a first progress
review by the country's EU and IMF lenders and receive another
2.8 billion euros ($3.15 billion) of a bailout that could
ultimately total 86 billion euros.
"The decision was taken today by (HRADF's) board. The launch
of the tender and the timetable will be announced by Sept. 30,"
the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Egnatia is a major trade route in the Balkans, linking
Igoumenitsa port in eastern Greece to the Greek-Turkish border
in the west.
The privatisation agency official gave no indication of how
much Athens hopes to raise from the toll road tender.
Independent valuers will provide an estimate before binding bids
are assessed.
As part of the EU/IMF review conditions, Greece has also
promised to conclude energy reforms and secure parliamentary
approval for the long-term lease of a major seaside property,
Hellenikon. Athens and its lenders also need to reach agreement
on who will oversee a new privatisation fund.
EU and IMF mission chiefs arrived in Athens this week to
assess the country's progress on the pending reforms.
Privatisations have been a key part of Greece's
international bailouts since 2010 but have reaped poor returns
because of political resistance and bureaucratic snags.
Greece has promised to set up an umbrella privatisation
agency to speed state asset divestments and help to raise 5.8
billion euros by 2018.
($1 = 0.8895 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by David Goodman)