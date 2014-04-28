ATHENS, April 28 China's Cosco Group
and five other investors have expressed interest in a majority
stake in Piraeus port (OLP), the largest in the
country, Greece's privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday.
Cosco Group's initial interest for a 67 percent stake in
OLP, is further highlighting Chinese investors' appetite for
Greek assets as the state sells off parts of its businesses to
go some way to balance the bailed out country's books.
Greece last month picked a Chinese-backed bid to develop a
prime seaside property at the former Athens airport Hellenikon.
Cosco's subsidiary, COSCO Pacific, the world's
fifth largest container terminal operator, sealed a deal with
Greece five years ago to run and upgrade two of the state-owned
Piraeus port's piers for 35 years, aiming to turn OLP into a
regional hub.
Last year it agreed to invest an extra 230 million euros to
boost the port's handling capacity over seven years and in
return, it would stop paying fees to OLP.
HRADF said the largest U.S. terminal operator Ports America;
Dutch container terminal operator APM Terminals; private equity
firm Cartesian Capital Group; Philippines-based International
Container Terminal Services and close-ended investment
company Utilico Emerging Markets Limited had also
submitted non-binding bids for OLP.
Since 2010, the crisis-hit country has signed deals worth
4.9 billion but raised only 2.7 billion euros from state assets
sales, a key term of its 240 billion-euro bailout agreement with
the European union and the International Monetary Fund.
Athens is aiming for privatisation revenues of 1.5 billion
euros this year by selling the stake in OLP and privatising its
railway operator TRAINOSE, rolling stock company ROSCO and some
regional airports, among other assets.
Binding offers for OLP are expected by end of the year.
Piraeus is one of the busiest passenger ports in Europe,
according to OLP data, and one of the top cargo ports in the
Mediterranean. Cargo traffic rose 15 percent to 3.1 million
twenty-foot equivalent units in 2013.
Greece has also put up for grabs its second biggest port, in
the northern city in Thessaloniki. The deadline for
non-binding bids expires on June 5.
Despite the crisis, OLP's net profit rose 12 percent to 8
million euros last year.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Alison Williams)