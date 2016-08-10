ATHENS Aug 10 China's COSCO Shipping
, owner of the world's fourth largest container
fleet, took a 51 percent stake in Greece's largest port on
Wednesday.
The sale of Piraeus Port had been suspended by the
leftist-led government when it won elections in January 2015 but
talks resumed after Greece agreed an 86 billion euro bailout
deal with its euro zone partners.
COSCO agreed to buy 51 percent of Piraeus Port (OLP)
in April for 280.5 million euros ($312.51 million)
under a deal signed with the HRADF, Greece's privatisation
agency.
COSCO Shipping executive Wan Min rang the opening bell at
the Athens bourse at a ceremony to mark the agreement.
Privatisation has been a priority of Greece's bailouts since
2010, but political foot-dragging and a highly unionised public
sector workforce have slowed progress.
Shares in Piraeus Port, which has a current market value of
350 million euros, were down 0.4 percent to 13.90 euros as of
1016 GMT lagging a Athens share index up 0.46 percent.
COSCO is expected to increase its stake in Piraeus Port to
67 percent over the next five years, HRADF said.
"Should Cosco fulfil certain conditions set out in the
agreement, including the successful completion of the mandatory
investments up to 300 million euros, it will pay HRADF an
additional 88 million euros and increase its stake by 16 percent
to 67 percent," it said.
Greece's parliament ratified the sale in June, overcoming
some last-minute snags which triggered complaints from the local
COSCO representative.
Last month COSCO said it would invest up to 500 million
euros in Piraeus Port to upgrade cruise and shipping container
facilities.
Operator of one of Piraeus's container terminals since 2009,
COSCO has boosted the port's competitiveness.
The port's container throughput stood at 3.36 million
20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last year, up from 880,000 TEUs
in 2010.
