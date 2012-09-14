ATHENS, Sept 14 The Greek government has
transferred a 17 percent stake in state-controlled utility firm
Public Power Corp (PPC) to the privatization agency,
the company said on Friday, a step that could pave the way for
Athens to sell the holding as part of its privatization plans.
However, the government has not yet decided if it will
divest the 17 percent stake or sell individual power stations
instead in a much-delayed asset sale programme.
Greece has promised its international lenders it will raise
19 billion euros through outright asset sales and concessions by
the end of 2015 to pay down debt as part of its EU/IMF bailout.
The government owns 51 percent of PPC, the country's biggest
power producer with a market capitalization of about 800 million
euros. The company is the sole power retailer but is suffering
an acute liquidity crunch.
Transferring the 17 percent stake to privatization agency
HRADF is just a preparatory step and does not determine how the
government will ultimately decide to sell the company, an agency
official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Selling PPC is not among Greece's immediate sale priorities.
The company's labour union opposes a sale and threatens rolling
power cuts to prevent it. PPC workers meanwhile have had fraught
relations with HRADF's Chairman Takis Athanasopoulos, who used
to be PPC's chief executive.
Greece last week scrapped a law obliging the state to keep a
minimum stake in a string of public companies including PPC,
removing one of several bureaucratic obstacles to the country's
asset sale programme.