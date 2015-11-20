MEDIA-Philippines scraps Clark airport bidding - Manila Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
ATHENS Nov 20 Russia is still interested in buying Greek railways and the country's second-biggest port OLTH, Greece's infrastructure minister said on Friday afer meeting Russia's deputy prime minister, Arkady Dvorkovich, who heads Russian Railways.
Russian Railways and its Greek partner GEK-Terna were shortlisted in the sale of Greek railways (TRAINOSE) and its rolling stock operator (ROSCO), along with the Thessaloniki Port since 2013.
The privatisations were halted after a new leftist government was elected in January but were kickstarted again as part of a third bailout the Greece clinched with international lenders in July. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
MUMBAI, May 8 Under governor Urjit Patel, India's central bank will target inflation of 4 percent, three officials familiar with its thinking said, adopting a narrower reading of its mandate than markets in a bid to stamp out rampant price rises of the past.