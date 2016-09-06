(Corrects title to deputy director from director in paragraph
six)
ATHENS, Sept 6 A senior French government
official will head the board of Greece's new privatisation fund,
established to speed up state asset sales under its third
international bailout, a Greek newspaper said on Tuesday.
Under its third 86 billion euro ($95.9 billion) bailout
agreed with its euro zone partners and the International
Monetary Fund last year, Athens must set up a new privatisation
fund and appoint a five-member supervisory board to oversee it.
Greece's creditors are to nominate two members of the board,
with Athens nominating the rest. Both sides have veto rights.
Citing unnamed sources, daily Kathimerini newspaper said
that Greece and its lenders had agreed that France's Jacques Le
Pape would lead the supervisory board.
Le Pape is general inspector of finances for the Paris area
and was previously general and corporate secretary for Air
France KLM.
He has also served as deputy director of Christine Lagarde's
cabinet when the IMF managing director was France's finance
minister, from 2007 to 2011.
Privatisations have been a key part of Greece's
international bailouts since 2010 but have reaped poor revenues
so far due to political resistance and bureaucracy.
The new fund will absorb Greece's existing privatisation
agency HRADF, its bank rescue fund HFSF and two new agencies
that will manage a large number of state-controlled companies
and real estate properties.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; additional reporting Renee
Maltezou; Editing by Richard Balmforth)