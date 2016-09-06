(Adds French finance ministry confirmation, Greek source)
ATHENS/PARIS, Sept 6 A senior French government
official is set to head the board of a new privatisation fund
that will be established to speed up sales of Greek state
assets, a French finance ministry official said on Tuesday.
Under the 86 billion-euro ($95.9 billion) bailout Greece
agreed last year with its euro zone partners and the
International Monetary Fund, Athens must set up the fund and
appoint a five-member supervisory board to oversee it.
Greece's creditors will nominate two members of the board,
Athens the remaining three. Both sides have veto rights.
Greek newspaper Kathimerini earlier reported that Greece and
its lenders had agreed that France's Jacques Le Pape would lead
the supervisory board. "Yes, we can confirm (this information),"
a spokeswoman for French Finance Minister Michel Sapin later
said.
A Greek government official told Reuters no final decision
had been made but did not deny that Le Pape had been picked by
the lenders.
Le Pape is general inspector of finances for the Paris area
and was previously general and corporate secretary for Air
France KLM.
He has also served as deputy director of Christine Lagarde's
cabinet when the IMF managing director was France's finance
minister, from 2007 to 2011.
Privatisations have been a key part of Greece's bailouts
since 2010, but political resistance and Greek bureaucracy have
kept them from providing much revenue.
The new fund will absorb HRADF, Greece's existing
privatisation agency; its bank rescue fund, HFSF; and two new
agencies that will manage a large number of state-controlled
companies and real estate properties.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou in Athens and Michel Rose in
Paris; additional reporting Renee Maltezou; editing by Larry
King)