(Adds French finance ministry confirmation, Greek source)

ATHENS/PARIS, Sept 6 A senior French government official is set to head the board of a new privatisation fund that will be established to speed up sales of Greek state assets, a French finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

Under the 86 billion-euro ($95.9 billion) bailout Greece agreed last year with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund, Athens must set up the fund and appoint a five-member supervisory board to oversee it.

Greece's creditors will nominate two members of the board, Athens the remaining three. Both sides have veto rights.

Greek newspaper Kathimerini earlier reported that Greece and its lenders had agreed that France's Jacques Le Pape would lead the supervisory board. "Yes, we can confirm (this information)," a spokeswoman for French Finance Minister Michel Sapin later said.

A Greek government official told Reuters no final decision had been made but did not deny that Le Pape had been picked by the lenders.

Le Pape is general inspector of finances for the Paris area and was previously general and corporate secretary for Air France KLM.

He has also served as deputy director of Christine Lagarde's cabinet when the IMF managing director was France's finance minister, from 2007 to 2011.

Privatisations have been a key part of Greece's bailouts since 2010, but political resistance and Greek bureaucracy have kept them from providing much revenue.

The new fund will absorb HRADF, Greece's existing privatisation agency; its bank rescue fund, HFSF; and two new agencies that will manage a large number of state-controlled companies and real estate properties. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou in Athens and Michel Rose in Paris; additional reporting Renee Maltezou; editing by Larry King)