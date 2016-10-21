ATHENS Oct 21 Greece's 14 regional airports will be delivered to Germany's Fraport by mid February, the country's privatisation agency (HRADF) chief said on Friday.

Stergios Pitsiorlas, who heads the HRADF agency, also said that there was strong interest for a majority stake in Greece's second biggest port, Thessaloniki Port and that binding bids were expected in January.

He added, however, that Athens was still trying to solve pending issues concerning the sale of natural gas grid DESFA.

Greece aims at privatisation revenues of 14 billion euros by 2022. Privatisations have been a key condition of Greece's three international bailouts since 2010 but the scheme has so far produced much lower revenues than initially targeted.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)