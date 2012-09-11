* Greek privatisation fund resumes after five months
* Shortlists suitors for major property deal
* Gas firm DEPA, first big sale, penciled in - source
ATHENS, Sept 11 Greece's privatisation agency
HRADF pushed ahead with a string of state asset sales on
Tuesday, putting an end to five months of inactivity caused by
the country's political wobbles.
HRADF shortlisted four companies, including Qatari Diar Real
Estate as well as British-based London and Regional
Properties for a landmark, multi-billion euro project to develop
the former Athens airport of Hellenikon, it said in a statement.
The fund also said it was in the final stretch to seek
binding bids for a 90-year lease of a shopping mall that
formerly served as the broadcasting centre for the Athens 2004
Olympics (IBC).
Possible suitors also were called to submit non-binding bids
for a stake in natural gas operator DEPA.
Asset sales and concessions of state property are a key
condition in Greece's international bailout deal. But the
country is trailing badly a target to raise proceeds of 19
billion euros ($24.4 billion) by end-2015. It has raised just
1.6 billion euros in cash so far.
Political foot dragging has caused much of the delay. HRADF
suspended its work in April because it did not want to operate
during a pre-election period, which stretched to mid-June.
It took the incoming government almost two months to appoint
a new leadership team at the fund and lawmakers another month to
clear the team.
HRADF management believes the 19-billion-euro target is
feasible but revenues this year are not likely to go beyond 300
million euros, a source at the fund told Reuters, reiterating a
view aired publicly by its previous chief executive Costas
Mitropoulos who resigned earlier this year.
"I would assume this (300 million euros) would be feasible,"
the official said. "It's a bit early to say. We haven't had the
opportunity to look in detail at all the assets."
A leasing deal for IBC will probably close this year,
possibly followed by a licence sale for the state-run Hellenic
Lotteries. But the first big privatisation, that of DEPA, will
have to wait until early 2013.
"In a conservative view, this would be expected to be
finalised early 2013," the official said.
Also in early 2013, the Fund expects to have picked winning
bids for two smaller real estate projects on the resort islands
of Corfu and Rhodes, the official said. Hellenikon was a complex
deal that needed several months to go ahead, he added.
Such a timetable is at odds with government hopes to
announce one big privatisation this autumn to please its
increasingly exasperated international lenders.
A government source told Reuters earlier this month that the
country might seek a quick, impressive sale, possibly of the
state's last remaining stake in OPAP, one of Europe's
biggest gambling companies.
But HRADF might prefer to wait with the OPAP sale before the
European Commission resolves issues regarding the company's
monopoly position in the Greek sports betting market.
The Fund's new Chairman Takis Athanasopoulos and CEO Yannis
Emiris told parliament last week they had to make sure that
regulatory and competition issues had been settled before any
asset was put up for sale or concession.
Before proceeding with any deals, Greece must also modify or
abolish about 70 rules and laws impeding the entry of private
investors into the companies.
The government started moving on that front last week by
scrapping a law obliging the state to keep a minimum stake in a
string of public companies, such as OPAP or the country's top
energy companies Public Power Corp and refiner
Hellenic Petroleum.