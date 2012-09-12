(Adds details from statement)
ATHENS, Sept 12 Greece's privatisation agency
HRADF said on Wednesday it will start the process of selling a
further stake in the country's sports gambling monopoly OPAP
next week.
"HRADF's board meeting that will take place on Sept. 19 will
examine the start of an international tender to sell a 29
percent stake in OPAP," the agency said in a statement.
The agency also said it would begin the final stage of a
tender to sell Greece's state lottery. That sale, which a HRADF
source has said could be completed this year, will boost the
subsequent sale of OPAP, the agency said.
OPAP is one of Europe's biggest listed gambling companies.
Greece owns a 34 percent stake in the company and controls its
management.
Greece's conservative-led coalition government has set
privatisations as a key priority as it tries to appease
international lenders keeping the country afloat. So far the
asset sales have moved slowly due to a combination of
bureaucratic foot-dragging and poor market conditions.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Harry
Papachristou; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
