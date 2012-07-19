(Adds quote, background)
ATHENS, July 19 The chief executive of Greece's
privatisation agency, Costas Mitropoulos, has resigned, two
government officials told Reuters on Thursday.
The new conservative-led government has made reviving the
long-delayed privatisation drive a key part of its efforts to
turn around the recession-hit economy, but has admitted delays
stemming from repeat elections held this year.
"He has submitted his resignation," one senior government
official said on condition of anonymity, without elaborating on
why Mitropoulos was quitting.
"The government will move quickly with its privatisation
programme in order to make up for lost ground and put the
programme back on track," the official said.
In his first policy speech since taking office earlier this
month, Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras promised to carry out
reforms and privatisations as the country tries to regain
credibility with its international lenders that saved it from
bankruptcy.
Athens has targeted raising 3.2 billion euros in proceeds
this year. It plans to privatise firms such as natural gas
company DEPA, gas grid operator DESFA, Hellenic Petroleum
and betting firm OPAP.
Mitropoulos told Reuters last week that a delay of a few
months in the privatisation drive meant Athens would only be
able to complete the sale of its state lottery and a building in
Athens this year.
The agency's chairman Yannis Koukiadis resigned after a
second parliamentary election was held in June after the first
in May failed to produce a workable majority.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris;
Editing by Alison Williams)