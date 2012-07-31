ATHENS, July 31 Greece will focus on selling off state-controlled lender Hellenic Postbank and betting firm OPAP as it revives a long-stalled privatisation drive, a government official said on Tuesday.

"Postbank and OPAP are the priorities in our privatisation drive," the official, who declined to be named, told Reuters after a meeting between the finance minister and the prime minister on privatisations.

He added that the state lotteries and a building in Athens were also on the government's list of sales expected soon.

The official said the government had already received interest from some banks on Postbank, whose sale could begin in August. The sale of OPAP will start in early autumn, the official said. (Writing by Deepa Babington)