ATHENS, April 7 Greece's privatisation agency
(HRADF) asked on Friday for improved financial bids from
shortlisted investors seeking to buy a majority stake in its
second-largest port.
Athens got last month three offers for the sale of a 67
percent stake in Thessaloniki Port, which is required
as part of its international bailout.
The investors are Philippines-based International Container
Terminal Services (ICTS), Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation
Company (DP World) and German private equity firm Deutsche
Invest Equity Partners which is bidding jointly with France's
Terminal Link SAS.
