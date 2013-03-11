* Former chief resigned over graft charges
* Privatisations a key part of EU/IMF bailout
ATHENS, March 11 Greece named the head of Athens
water utility EYDAP as its new privatisation chief on
Monday, moving quickly to fill the post in a bid to show it is
determined to avoid new delays in its sell-off programme.
The previous privatisation agency chairman, Takis
Athanasopoulos, resigned from his post on Saturday after being
charged for breach of duty as chief executive of state utility
PPC in 2007.
He denies the allegations. In his letter of resignation to
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras, Athanasopoulos said he
welcomed the opportunity to prove that he was wrongly charged.
Athanasopoulos will be replaced by Stelios Stavridis, a
Swiss-trained engineer who held management posts at several
Greek companies, including refiner Hellenic Petroleum
, before being appointed head of EYDAP last November.
An outspoken economic liberal, he is an ardent supporter of
privatisations and of the use of state property to attract
foreign investment.
Greece, kept afloat solely by foreign aid from the European
Union and International Monetary Fund, has made privatisations a
key part of efforts to kickstart growth in its recession-mired
economy, though plans so far have been bogged down by delays.
Greece lowered its privatisation target last month to about
11 billion euros by 2016, compared with an original target of 19
billion by the end of 2015. It has so far raised about 2 billion
euros from asset sales but has yet to sign any major deal.
The first big privatisations are scheduled to be completed
later this year, with the state selling gambling monopoly OPAP
and natural gas company DEPA.