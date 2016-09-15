* Probe into alleged illegal transactions by state entity
* Lina Nikolopoulou-Stournaras denies wrongdoing
* Accuses investigators of targeting her husband
(Adds comment by central banker's wife)
ATHENS, Sept 15 Anti-corruption prosecutors
investigating the finances of a Greek state entity raided the
office of the wife of Central Bank head Yannis Stournaras and
confiscated documents and electronic data, court sources said on
Thursday.
Lina Nikolopoulou-Stournaras has denied wrongdoing in the
case, into possible illegal financial transactions by the centre
for disease control and prevention (KEELPNO).
Responding to the raid, she accused investigators of trying
to smear her husband. "All realise that the real target is my
husband, so that specific goals and choices can be served," she
said in a statement, without giving further details.
As part of the probe into KEELPNO - which is under the
authority of the health ministry and receives state funding -
prosecutors are looking into whether it illicitly transacted a
contract with a consortium including advertising company
Mindwork Business Solutions Ltd, owned by
Nikolopoulou-Stournaras.
Noting that the raid took place at its headquarters and not
at Nikolopoulou's home, the company said its activities were
always within the law, adding: "The noise that was caused is
targeted and unjustified."
Stournaras, who has been head of the central bank since June
2014 after serving as finance minister under the previous
conservative-led government, has no links to the firm.
He called Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the two agreed
that the probe would not affect relations between the government
and the Bank of Greece, a government official told Reuters,
declining to be named.
Earlier this year, the anti-corruption prosecutor charged
the 2011-2013 managers of KEELPNO with breach of duty.
(Reporting by Constantinos Georgizas, Lefteris Papadimas and
Renee Maltezou; Writing by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt and John Stonestreet)