ATHENS Feb 8 Taxes go uncollected,
deficit targets are routinely missed, job cuts from the state
payroll are postponed, privatisations have barely begun and
pharmacies still shut in the middle of the day.
Nearly two years into Greece's bailout, so many promises
have been broken that international lenders have largely lost
faith in the country's will to reform itself and are torn
between imposing stricter outside control and cutting Athens
loose.
European Union partners and International Monetary Fund
officials negotiating a second financial rescue for the euro
zone's most indebted state say they are tired of asking for the
same measures to be agreed or implemented, again and again.
In a conference call on Saturday, euro area finance
ministers vented exasperation at Greece's failure to enact
labour market and structural reforms to overhaul the economy.
"Enough is enough," was they way one European official
involved in the call described the message conveyed to Greek
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos. "There is a great sense of
frustration that they are dragging their feet."
Greece blames a deeper-than-expected recession, fuelled by
the austerity required by its lenders, for its fiscal slippages.
It has reduced its public deficit from over 15 percent of GDP in
2009 to 9-9.4 percent last year but the goal of getting below 3
percent by 2014 looks remote.
The country has just entered a fifth consecutive year of
recession, making it harder to bring the debt and deficit ratios
down. EU/IMF inspectors say failure to open up the economy and
cut down a bloated public sector are largely to blame.
In a sign of deepening mistrust, France and Germany called
on Monday for Athens to place the interest on its debt into a
protected account to ensure creditors get paid.
"During the last two years, many promises have been made.
When you look at the result there is a big disparity. This
creates a lot of mistrust," said Diego Iscaro, at IHS Global
Insight. "The lack of credibility has gone worse because of the
lack of progress on all the promises."
The initial targets may have been too ambitious, Iscaro
said, but missing them after having agreed to them mean Greece's
credibility keeps being hit, he said.
SHINING A LIGHT INTO THE SHADOW ECONOMY
Athens has made little progress so far on its commitment to
slash the public workforce by 150,000 by 2015, abandoning a
labour reserve plan that was meant to put 30,000 state workers
on the road to redundancy last year.
Failure to staunch tax evasion is one major problem. This
not only leaves holes in state coffers but also inflames a sense
of injustice among salaried employees and civil servants whose
taxes are deducted at source.
Ambitious targets to raise state revenues and crack down on
tax cheats have been pushed back. In May last year, then Finance
Minister George Papaconstantinou announced a plan to collect an
extra 2.5 billion euros in 2011 from fighting tax evasion and
4.4 billion euros this year.
The plan was abandoned because revenues were too weak and
Greece now aims to collect 1.5 billion euros in overdue payments
this year, which officials view as more realistic. Tax officials
have seen their own pay cut, reducing for some the incentive to
tackle reforms.
The shadow economy still accounts for more than a quarter of
the 220-billion-euro official output -- the highest proportion
in the euro zone. Annual tax evasion stands at 40-45 billion
euros, said Nikos Lekkas, the no. 2 official in Greece's
Financial and Economic Crime unit.
The government announced with great fanfare a plan to supply
consumers with electronic "tax cards" for everyday shopping, to
make it more difficult for shopkeepers to dodge sales tax. But
just a few thousand shoppers have been using them so far.
A FAILURE IN IMPLEMENTATION
Even when reforms are enacted, they are often not applied.
An outdated, cumbersome and expensive licensing system for
truck drivers was scrapped in a 2010 law hailed as a victory
over vested interests. It has yet to be implemented.
Athens has begun opening up closed professions such as taxi
drivers, where operators cannot work without hard-to-obtain
licenses. But EU/IMF inspectors say implementation is too slow.
Professions such as taxi drivers remain shuttered by legal
restrictions. Just last month, lawmakers voted down an article
meant to free up and extend pharmacy opening hours.
The government has fallen far behind on a target to raise 50
billion euros from privatisation by 2015. It raised just 1.7
billion euros last year, mainly from a pre-arranged stake sale
in telecoms company OTE and gaming concessions, missing an
initial 5 billion euros target and a revised 4 billion target.
It had promised to raise another 9.3 billion euros this year
by selling assets such as buildings and stakes in oil refinery
Hellenic Petroleum and gas companies DEPA and DESFA.
However, privatisation agency chairman Ioannis Koukiadis
told Reuters the target was not achievable and the agency was
now aiming for 4.7 billion euros. One reason is that the market
value of state-owned companies has plunged, together with most
Greek stocks.
Aside from major structural reforms, it is flagrant cases of
excessive spending that euro zone capitals most want to see cut
- such as the fact that there are 25,000 state-supplied cars on
the national budget, according to a senior Greek lawmaker.
The European Commission, European Central Bank and the IMF,
together known as the troika, have put together a 10-page memo
on outstanding measures Athens has to take if a second package
of 130 billion euros of loans is to be agreed.
The steps include budget cuts, tax reform, central controls
on health spending, improved laws on wage flexibility and easier
rules for foreign investment.
The IMF's chief inspector for Greece, Poul Thomsen, said
recently that Greece's lenders may have over-estimated the
capacity of the administration to reform.
An extensive OECD review of Greece's administration found it
was inefficient and poorly organised, with the efforts of those
willing to implement reforms blocked by others, and called for a
"big bang" reform.