* Annual price falls accelerate to 9.3 pct in Q1
* Volume of transactions halves
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, May 10 Prices of residential apartments
in Greece slumped by almost a tenth in the first quarter of 2012
and the volume of property transactions halved, the central bank
said, illustrating the depth of an economic recession now in its
fifth year.
Higher property taxes to help plug the country's budget gap
coupled with tight credit conditions and rising unemployment
have put pressure on the real estate market as the country
struggles to emerge from its debt crisis.
Signs that the pressure is growing were reflected in
Thursday's Bank of Greece data, which showed the
annual pace of price falls accelerated to 9.3 percent in the
three months to March from a quarterly average of 5.3 percent
last year.
The volume of residential property transactions and
appraisals based on square metres fell 52.1 percent year-on-year
after a decline of 40.7 percent in 2011.
Property accounts for a quarter of total investment
in Greece and 82 percent of household wealth.
The country has one of the highest home ownership rates in
western Europe - 80.1 percent versus 70.4 percent in the
European Union as a whole - according to European Mortgage
Federation data.
A steady uptrend in residential property prices, fuelled by
cheap credit after the country joined the euro zone in 2001,
slowed to gains of 1.7 percent by 2008.
Based on EU Commission statistics, construction accounted
for 10.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in Greece in
2008 and for about 8.7 percent of total employment.
Greece's economy has been in recession since the last
quarter of 2008, with economic activity seen contracting 5
percent this year and not returning to growth before 2014.
The Bank of Greece provided the following data:
GREEK APARTMENT PRICE INDICES
2009 2010 2011 Q1* 2012
Index 97.9 93.3 88.4 82.7
Change (%) -3.7 -4.7 -5.3 -9.3
New (up to 5 years) 100.2 96.0 91.4 84.1
Change (%) -2.0 -4.2 -4.8 -10.3
Old (older than 5 years) 96.5 91.7 86.5 81.7
Change (%) -4.8 -5.0 -5.6 -8.6
------------------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece