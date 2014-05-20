ATHENS, May 20 Greek property prices continued to fall in the first quarter, even though economic recession eased, as squeezed household incomes, record high unemployment and tax increases still took a toll, data showed on Tuesday. Property accounts for a large chunk of household wealth as Greece has one of the highest home ownership rates in western Europe - 80 percent versus a European Union average of 70 percent - according to European Mortgage Federation data. Bank of Greece data showed that apartment prices fell 7.5 percent in the first three months of 2014 from a year earlier, after an 8.6 percent decline in the previous quarter. Higher property taxes to help plug budget deficits, coupled with tight credit from capital-strapped banks and a jobless rate hovering near 27 percent have pressured the market as Athens struggles to emerge from a crippling debt crisis. Based on the central bank data, apartment prices have plunged 34.7 percent from a peak in 2008, when the country's recession began. The property market could start to see some relief if the economy pulls out of a six-year recession this year. Greece's economy shrank by 1.1 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, the slowest pace of contraction in four years. The government and its international lenders project a mild expansion of 0.6 percent for the full year. Annual property price declines have accelerated since 2010 when the country's debt crisis exploded. Prices fell 4.7 percent in 2010, 5.5 percent in 2011 and 11.7 percent in 2012. The Bank of Greece provided the following data: ********************************************************** GREEK APARTMENT PRICE INDICES 2012 2013* Q1* 2014 Index 78.0 69.9 66.7 Change (y/y %) -11.7 -10.3 -7.5 New (up to 5 years) 80.1 71.8 68.7 Change (%) -12.1 -10.4 -7.6 Old (older than 5 years) 76.6 68.7 65.4 Change (%) -11.4 -10.2 -7.5 ----------------------------------------------------- * provisional data source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Susan Fenton)