ATHENS, Aug 6 Greek property prices declined at
a slower pace in the second quarter, data showed on Wednesday,
as the country battles to emerge from a six-year recession with
household incomes still low and unemployment high.
Property accounts for a large chunk of Greece's household
wealth as the country has one of the highest home ownership
rates in western Europe - 80 percent versus a European Union
average of 70 percent according to the European Mortgage
Federation.
Bank of Greece data showed that apartment prices fell by 7.3
percent in the second quarter of 2014 from a year earlier.
The annual pace of decline, which was 8.5 percent in the
first three months of the year, has gradually eased since the
third quarter of 2013. Prices have fallen more than a third from
a peak hit in 2008, when the country's recession began.
The market has been hit by property taxes which the
government has raised to help plug the budget deficit, a tight
credit market and a jobless rate hovering around 27 percent.
Apart from their negative wealth effect, falling property
prices also affect the collateral value on banks' outstanding
real estate loans.
Greece's economy shrank by 0.9 percent in the first quarter
from a year earlier, its slowest pace of contraction in four
years. The government and the country's international lenders
expect an expansion of 0.6 percent in 2014 as a whole.
The Bank of Greece provided the following data:
**************************************************************
GREEK APARTMENT PRICE INDICES
2012 2013* Q1* 2014 Q2* 2014
Index 78.0 69.5 66.0 65.1
Change (y/y %) -11.7 -10.8 -8.5 -7.3
New (up to 5 years) 80.1 71.6 68.5 67.4
Change (%) -12.1 -10.7 -7.8 -6.1
Old (older than 5 years) 76.6 68.3 64.5 63.6
Change (%) -11.4 -10.8 -8.9 -8.0
--------------------------------------------------------
* provisional data
source: Bank of Greece
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by John
Stonestreet)