* Riot police detain 15 protesters after scuffles
* Labour union angry about property tax levied via power
firm
(Updates with detentions)
By John Kolesidis
ATHENS, Nov 24 Greek riot police detained
a union leader and 14 other activists on Thursday during a
protest against a property tax, the first such arrests since the
formation of a national unity government to stave off
bankruptcy.
Dozens of members of the GENOP labour union clashed with
around 80 riot police outside an office of Greece's biggest
power producer PPC in an Athens suburb. The company is
charged with collecting the property tax via electricity bills.
"We will not back down in our struggle. This fight is about
the whole of Greek society. It is about not cutting power to the
homes of the poor, the unemployed, the pensioners," Nikos
Fotopoulos, head of GENOP, said before being detained and taken
to a public prosecutor to face possible charges.
"The fight will continue till the end. This law will become
invalid in practice, with the help of all the people."
GENOP, which represents power workers and has close links to
the Socialist PASOK party serving in the crisis coalition
government, have disrupted operations at the PPC data processing
centre since Sunday by blocking the entrance to the offices.
Having PPC collect the new property tax with electricity
bills makes it harder for people to avoid paying it in a country
known for tax evasion and also brings the risk of their power
being cut off. However, the government has said it has no plans
to cut electricity to impoverished non-payers for now.
Public sector unions representing about half a million
workers are set to halt work for two hours on Thursday afternoon
in protest against austerity measures Greece must implement to
secure the release of loans needed to prevent a debt default,
and against technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos's 2012
draft budget now moving through parliament.
Their protest will include a march to the Portuguese embassy
to show solidarity with workers in Portugal, who staged a
general strike on Thursday against tough cuts there aimed at
meeting EU-imposed budget goals.
Greek private and public sector unions plan a national
strike on Dec. 1.
GENOP is one of Greece's most hardline labour unions. In
recent years it has held a number of strikes that have disrupted
electricity supplies and scuppered government plans to sell a
stake in or find strategic private partners for PPC.
Papademos's three-party crisis government needs to show
progress on reforms and fiscal measures to cut its deficit in
order to persuade international lenders to unblock 8 billion
euros ($11 billion) of aid needed to repay debts due next month.
(Additional reporting by Daphne Papadopoulou; Writing by Gareth
Jones; Editing by Louise Ireland)