ATHENS Dec 6 Greek police on Tuesday fired tear gas at dozens of black-clad protesters in Athens who hurled petrol bombs and stones while hundreds of people marched to parliament to mark the 2008 shooting of a student by police.

The killing sparked the country's worst riots in decades.

Since Greece's debt crisis began in 2009, austerity-hit Greeks have staged protests that often turn violent, with police and young demonstrators clashing outside parliament.