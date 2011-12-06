ATHENS Dec 6 Fresh clashes broke out between demonstrators and Greek police outside parliament on Tuesday evening, hours after police fired teargas to disperse youths hurling petrol bombs at them.

Protesters, many dressed in black, threw makeshift bombs and stones at police, who responded with teargas and formed a cordon outside parliament. Inside, lawmakers were in the final stages of a debate on the 2012 budget packed with unpopular austerity measures.

The latest violence erupted when thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in central Athens to mark the police shooting of a student in 2008.