ATHENS Jan 30 Greek anti-austerity protesters
stormed the office of the labour minister on Wednesday and
clashed with police after 30 demonstrators were arrested.
The scuffles erupted after police detained members of the
Communist-affiliated PAME group who had forced their way into
the ministry and occupied Labour Minister Yannis Vroutsis's
office for about two hours.
Police fired teargas and used batons to disperse roughly 300
demonstrators who rallied outside the ministry in solidarity,
with banners reading "No to cuts!" and "Take to the streets!"
Greece has seen a surge in protests - many of which have
turned violent - since imposing tough austerity measures
demanded by its European Union and International Monetary Fund
lenders as the price for bailout funds to stave off bankruptcy.
Last week, the government ended a nine-day transport strike
by threatening metro workers with arrests if they failed to
return to work.
Transport unions and electricity workers plan more
anti-austerity strikes on Thursday despite government warnings
that it has little patience for labour action that further
burdens austerity-hit Greeks.
"Violence in any form must be condemned," government
spokesman Simos Kedikoglou said in a statement condemning the
occupation of the labour minister's office. "The government will
not put up with this kind of incident."
Police said two protesters were slightly injured in
Wednesday's clashes.
Protesters chanted, "We are not clients, we are workers" and
said they were angered by comments made by Vroutsis on Tuesday
when he said Greece's social security system was founded on
clientilism.
